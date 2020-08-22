Advertisement

Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend with a Tropical Storm Approaching Us

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Rain is moving out of the area, and other than a stray shower during the afternoon we’ll be dry the rest of the day. Highs will get into the mid 90′s later this afternoon with muggy conditions. After that, the humidity will back off a little as we’ll have drier conditions to end the weekend and start the work week. Highs will stay in the mid 90′s through the start of the week too.

Rain chances return mid-week, but they’ll be dependent on the exact track of Tropical Storm Marco. As of now, Marco looks to make landfall near the Houston area on Tuesday, which would shift the rain to the eastern portion of the state and over in Louisiana. However, if that track shifts a little westward, we could be seeing higher rain chances in our area. Those rain chances last through Thursday, with hot and dry weather to close out the week.

