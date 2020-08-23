Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old, Maliyah Bass

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department for missing 2-year-old, Maliyah Bass.

2-year-old Maliyah Bass was last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in Southwest Houston on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM.

Houston Police describe Maliyah as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3′ 0″ feet tall and weighs 38-40 pounds.

The girl was reportedly wearing a black onesie, black shorts with multicolored polka dots, blue shoes and no socks.

Please share and call Houston Police Department 713- 308-3600 if you have information.

