Another Warm Day with Rain Chances Coming Soon From Marco and Laura

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We’ve got another warm day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 90′s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We’ll get to enjoy a nice sunrise and sunset, so be on the lookout for both! As we head into the work week we’re looking to heat up even more with highs in the upper 90′s, possibly 100° in a couple of spots. We’ll be dry Monday and Tuesday before spotty rain arrives on Wednesday. This will be from the remnants of Marco, which will make landfall on the Louisiana coastline Monday as a Category 1 Hurricane, possibly Category 2.

After that, Laura will make landfall as a possible Category 2 Hurricane in the same spot on Wednesday! 3-5″ of rain are expected in many areas by the end of next week, especially in Mississippi. However, these totals, alongside our rain chances, could get higher depending on the exact location these systems make landfall. After that, we’re looking at triple-digits again as we head into next weekend.

