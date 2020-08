HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a “small child” was found in Braes Bayou in Houston Sunday morning.

Homicide detectives are at the scene in the 5200 block of Carrolton Street.

Police said the child has not been identified and there is no cause of death at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

