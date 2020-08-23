Cinemark reopens theaters with social distancing guidelines

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - After being closed for five months, Cinemark has reopened a number of its theaters with COVID-19 restrictions.

A number of moviegoers couldn’t hold back their excitement as their excitement Saturday as their local theater reopened.

“I’ll be coming to the movies every week again,” Jackie Johnson said.

“I haven’t been to the movies since March so it’s my first time coming back and I’m excited to be going back these next few days.”

To help maintain social distancing, the theater’s restrictions include a mandatory mask policy, distancing markers throughout the theater, cleanings before and after every showing, no cash payments and screenings of staff regularly.

Customers will only be allowed to remove their masks to eat their snacks inside the theater.

“We’re staggering show times and limiting capacity to limit distancing around the theaters,” said Chanda Brashears, vice president of investor relations.

“We’ve also instituted a seat buffering technology which automatically blocks seats adjacent to your party when booking your tickets to ensure physical distancing within the auditorium as well.”

If someone on staff catches COVID-19, Brashear says action will be taken to notify those who have come in contact with them.

“We’ll be working with the CDC and the local health authorities to determine the next steps and protocol,” she said.

Cinemark says that any customer that refuses to wear a mask and adhere to their social distancing standards will be offered a free face mask or a full refund.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.