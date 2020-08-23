Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Clippers in OT

(AP) - Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double.

The 21-year-old Doncic was a game-time decision after he hurt his left ankle in the last game. He hardly looked hampered, going 18 of 31 from the floor.

Lou Williams scored 36 points for the Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard had 32. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday.

