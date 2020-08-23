Advertisement

Governor issues State Disaster declaration for tropical storms heading toward Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media during a visit to a Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse, Aug. 4, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Staff and AP
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a State Disaster Declaration for 23 Texas counties Sunday ahead of hurricane Marco and the current tropical storm Laura which is expected to hit the Texas coast early this week.

Additionally, the governor is asking President Trump to declare a federal emergency for the counties in south Texas.  

The Governor is urging Texans to monitor weather conditions and prepare for the possibility of flooding.

Abbott said, “We are prepared especially for Laura to turn into a potential hurricane by the time that it makes landfall and there are some projections that push that onto the Texas coastline. So, this is the time when everyone needs to begin preparing for these on-coming hurricanes and make sure you take action to save your lives.”

In Louisiana, residents are fleeing coastal areas in Louisiana as the state braces for a possible hit from consecutive hurricanes.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the fear is the state could see a heavy storm surge from Hurricane Marco, now in the Gulf of Mexico, and a second strike from Tropical Storm Laura before water from the first storm recedes.

Laura is now lashing islands in the Caribbean.

The governor says “we’ve not seen this before.” Along the main drag on the barrier island of Grand Isle, south of New Orleans, Starfish Restaurant manager Nicole Fantiny watched an exodus of people driving off the island.

