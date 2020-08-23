Advertisement

H-E-B updates product purchase limits, store hours in area stores

H-E-B also noted that they have a strong supply and will continue to restock products daily. (photo - H-E-B)
H-E-B also noted that they have a strong supply and will continue to restock products daily. (photo - H-E-B)(H-E-B)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As of Saturday, August 22nd H-E-B has updated and implemented a temporary purchase limit on certain items to “ensure the best service and product availability for all customers.”

H-E-B also noted that they have a strong supply and will continue to restock products daily.

The following is a list of items which H-E-B is limiting the amount that can be purchased per shopping trip/transaction and apply to all stores:

Food items (all H-E-B stores) 

· Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores) 

· Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

· Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

· Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

· Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

· First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Additionally, H-E-B has announced expanding its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas. Starting Monday, August 24, most H-E-B stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cinemark reopens theaters in Central Texas

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local principal in quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Central Texas community honors fallen soldier

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Mother of missing Fort Hood soldier joins search in Central Texas

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

New unemployment benefit on the way for Texans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Unemployed Texans will soon see an additional $300 deposited into their accounts, from the federal government. The money is part of the “Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order” signed recently by President Trump. It’s designed to replace the $600 per week benefit that expired at the beginning of August.

News

Killeen police looking for missing teenager

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWTX
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in locating Parris Hoang Tram Dinh

Our Town

Lorena: Community honors fallen soldier during final ride

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Fallen Army National Guard Soldier Bradley Moore was honored by the Lorena community as his casket was escorted from Fort Sam Houston to Dallas Saturday morning.

News

Return to Learn: Midway gearing up for start of year

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Mother of missing soldier arrives from Boston: ‘I’m not leaving until he’s found'

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Fernandes was last seen at a home in Killeen.

News

Cinemark reopens theaters with social distancing guidelines

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
After being closed for five months, Cinemark has reopened a number of its theaters with COVID-19 restrictions.