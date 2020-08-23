H-E-B updates product purchase limits, store hours in area stores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As of Saturday, August 22nd H-E-B has updated and implemented a temporary purchase limit on certain items to “ensure the best service and product availability for all customers.”
H-E-B also noted that they have a strong supply and will continue to restock products daily.
The following is a list of items which H-E-B is limiting the amount that can be purchased per shopping trip/transaction and apply to all stores:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
· Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
· Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
· Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
· Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
· Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
· First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
Additionally, H-E-B has announced expanding its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas. Starting Monday, August 24, most H-E-B stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice.
