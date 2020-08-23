Advertisement

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll cool down nicely heading into Monday as easterly winds will keep our dew points low. We start Monday in the low 70′s, but we’ll heat up quickly throughout the day with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s by lunchtime. From there we’ll see highs get into the upper 90′s during the afternoon, with some of you possibly hitting 100°. Same conditions apply for Tuesday, but then increasing rain chances will cool us off mid-week, and that will come from the remnants of Marco.

Marco is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane near New Orleans Monday evening, with Laura expected to make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane near the Texas/Louisiana border on Wednesday. Heavy amounts of rain are expected from east Texas all the way to portions of Alabama. Our rain chances here in Central Texas look to stay fairly low, with only a few showers expected from Laura. Because of that, we’ll see highs get back into the triple-digits by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

7 Day Forecast

Another Warm Day with Rain Chances Coming Soon From Marco and Laura

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Warm Day Ahead with Rain Chances Coming From Marco and Laura

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Another Warm Day Ahead with Rain Chances Coming From Marco and Laura

7 Day Forecast

Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend with a Tropical Storm Approaching Us

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend But A Tropical Storm Will Arrive Here Soon

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend But A Tropical Storm Will Arrive Here Soon

Weather

Tropical Depression 14 not yet a tropical storm, could threaten Central Texas

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
Tropical Depression 14 may threaten Texas early next week and could provide Central Texas with increased rain chances and gusty winds but Tropical Storm Laura is also worth watching.

7 Day Forecast

Overnight Rain Possible Ahead of a Seasonably Hot Weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT

Weather

Lightning blitz keeps wildfires raging across California

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than two dozen major fires were scorching California on Thursday, largely the result of an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.

Weather

Monsoon floods lash Pakistan, killing 24 and injuring 20

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Emergency services say relentless monsoon rains have lashed Pakistan’s most populous province overnight and during the day, killing 24 people and injuring 18.