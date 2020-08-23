Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

It’ll cool down nicely heading into Monday as easterly winds will keep our dew points low. We start Monday in the low 70′s, but we’ll heat up quickly throughout the day with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s by lunchtime. From there we’ll see highs get into the upper 90′s during the afternoon, with some of you possibly hitting 100°. Same conditions apply for Tuesday, but then increasing rain chances will cool us off mid-week, and that will come from the remnants of Marco.

Marco is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane near New Orleans Monday evening, with Laura expected to make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane near the Texas/Louisiana border on Wednesday. Heavy amounts of rain are expected from east Texas all the way to portions of Alabama. Our rain chances here in Central Texas look to stay fairly low, with only a few showers expected from Laura. Because of that, we’ll see highs get back into the triple-digits by the end of the week.

