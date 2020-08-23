Advertisement

Killeen police looking for missing teenager

Parris Hoang Tram Dinh, 17, was last seen in the area of Deerwood Trail on August 11, 2020.
Parris Hoang Tram Dinh, 17, was last seen in the area of Deerwood Trail on August 11, 2020.
By KWTX
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the public’s help locating Parris Hoang Tram Dinh, 17.

Police said the girl was last seen in the area of Deerwood Trail on August 11, 2020.

The girl is 5′3″ tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the police department at 254-501-8830.

