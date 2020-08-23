Lorena: Community honors fallen soldier during final ride

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Fallen Army National Guard Soldier Bradley Moore was honored by the Lorena community as his casket was escorted from Fort Sam Houston to Dallas Saturday morning.

The police and fire departments closed Old Temple Road Bridge for members of the community to pay their final respects as the casket went by.

Moore was killed on August 13 during a land navigation training on Fort Hood.

SFC Eric Strelsky, who served alongside Moore for three years, organized the event and says he couldn’t be prouder of the citizens for honoring his friend’s final ride.

“He knows that we all love him,” he said.

“We’ve always loved him and his family and we’ll always be there for them. He’ll never be forgotten.”

