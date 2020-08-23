Advertisement

New unemployment benefit on the way for Texans

By Robyn Geske
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Unemployed Texans will soon see an additional $300 deposited into their accounts, from the federal government.

The money is part of the “Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order” signed recently by President Trump. It’s designed to replace the $600 per week benefit that expired at the beginning of August.

In order to qualify for the funds, a claimant must already receive at least $100 per week in unemployment funds, and they must have already certified that their claim is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission, says even though the first payments won’t roll out until after August 23rd, the funds will be backdated to the first of the month.

“If you are already receiving benefits no new actions are needed,” Gamez said. “Just continue requesting payments as you would normally.”

Gamez says the benefit will continue until the funds run out, new legislation is passed, or until the program expires.

If you do not see the additional $300 per week on your claim online, Gamez says not to worry.

“Like the previous additional benefit, this amount will not be added to the weekly benefit amount visibly on your account, but will be added when deposited,” he said.

Texas is applying for a grant from FEMA in order to pay the additional funds.

The amount? $7,242,959,400.

