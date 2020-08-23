Advertisement

Police investigating 19-year-old’s drowning at Lake Bryan

The man was reported missing Saturday night by friends. His body was recovered Sunday morning.
Authorities recovered a man's body Sunday morning at Lake Bryan.
Authorities recovered a man's body Sunday morning at Lake Bryan.
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a 19-year-old who went missing Saturday at Lake Bryan.

Police confirm to KBTX the victim’s body was recovered Sunday morning.

Investigators say the man was last seen between 4 and 5 p.m. on Saturday in the water by friends. Police were notified around 10 p.m.

Game wardens on Sunday morning recovered his body around 8:30 a.m., police said.

No names are being released at this time. Police are still conducting an investigation.

