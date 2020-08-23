Police investigating 19-year-old’s drowning at Lake Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a 19-year-old who went missing Saturday at Lake Bryan.

Police confirm to KBTX the victim’s body was recovered Sunday morning.

Bryan PD investigating a drowning at Lake Bryan. They were notified around 10 pm last night of a missing 19 year old male. He was last seen by friends in the water yesterday afternoon. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/mF4JU9yNyH — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) August 23, 2020

Investigators say the man was last seen between 4 and 5 p.m. on Saturday in the water by friends. Police were notified around 10 p.m.

Game wardens on Sunday morning recovered his body around 8:30 a.m., police said.

No names are being released at this time. Police are still conducting an investigation.

