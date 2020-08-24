Advertisement

08.24.20: Red Cross volunteers needed

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas  (KWTX)  The local American Red Cross chapter has been activated to help with the storms threatening the Gulf Coast.

Over the weekend three volunteers were sent to respond, however, local officials say more will be deployed and more volunteers are needed.

"Especially with the storms coming up, we would just like to get as many people as we can to come in and join our ranks," said Robert Gonzales, spokesman and volunteer for the local American Red Cross chapter.  

RED CROSS WEBSITE

RED CROSS VOLUNTEER APPLICATION

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Links

COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Latest COVID-19 case counts.

Links

COVID-19 information, links and resources

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
|
By Staff
We’ve compiled links to resources and included two interactive maps that you can use to track the spread of the new coronavirus.

Links

Who’s hiring

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
KWTX is showcasing some of the jobs available in Central Texas

Links

Temple small business grant program

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a small business grant program in an effort to retain jobs and keep local businesses afloat.

Latest News

Links

Nursing home residents seek pen pals

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Facebook post Monday afternoon from Hillcrest Medical Lodge is starting to go viral after the nursing home posted pictures of residents asking for pen pals.

Links

GoFundMe information for family of local couple who died of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
The adult children of a Central Texas couple who died after contracting the novel coronavirus are urging people to take the virus seriously.

Links

06.09.20: McLennan County election safety video

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
McLennan County election officials have put together a video that shows the precautions that will be taken to protect both voters and poll workers.

Links

Upcoming blood drives

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
The latest information on upcoming blood drives.

Links

Restaurant Report Card for May 21, 2020

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Open food containers and an oily floor caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Links

Fort Hood: New COVID-19 general orders for soldiers

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Fort Hood has released new general orders for soldiers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.