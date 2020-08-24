08.24.20: Red Cross volunteers needed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) The local American Red Cross chapter has been activated to help with the storms threatening the Gulf Coast.

Over the weekend three volunteers were sent to respond, however, local officials say more will be deployed and more volunteers are needed.

"Especially with the storms coming up, we would just like to get as many people as we can to come in and join our ranks," said Robert Gonzales, spokesman and volunteer for the local American Red Cross chapter.

