74 days, 1 mile later, giant Tennessee turtle returns home

A 150-pound tortoise who escaped from a Tennessee home has been returned after 74 days, managing to make it less than a mile during his slow and steady journey. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) - A 150-pound tortoise who escaped from a Tennessee home has been returned after 74 days, managing to make it less than a mile during his slow and steady journey.

Owner Lynn Cole told WKRN-TV on Friday that the African Sulcata Tortoise named Soloman crawled away from his Ashland City enclosure more than two months ago and was discovered just an eighth of a mile away from home last week.

Cole said a man and his son spotted Solomon grazing in a valley at a construction site and returned him within minutes.

The owners said they would pay Soloman’s rescuers a reward for returning him home.(AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

