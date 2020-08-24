Advertisement

Angels-Astros series altered ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m., Eastern time on Tuesday.

Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game was moved to the afternoon.

