Angels-Astros series altered ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m., Eastern time on Tuesday.

Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game was moved to the afternoon.

