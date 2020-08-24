AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention.

But he’ll be speaking to a public deeply pessimistic about the direction of the country and overwhelmingly dissatisfied with his and the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll finds that most Americans think there isn’t enough being done to help individual Americans, small businesses or public schools as the pandemic stretches on.

Overall, just 31% of Americans approve of Mr. Trump’s leadership on the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.