Baylor Men’s Basketball assistants are Coaches 4 Change

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Baylor Men's Basketball assistant coaches are members of Coaches 4 Change, a group that educates student-athletes on issues of social justice, racism, and the power of casting a ballot.

Coach Alvin Brooks III and Coach John Jakus are using resources from this organization to empower Baylor players to vote.

After George Floyd was killed by the Minnesota police and protests began, the head basketball coach at Siena College a private school in New York was motivated to use his platform.

"He felt like there were some things that needed to be put in place to help our guys understand, our players, not just that they have a voice but how to use their voice," said John Jakus.

He collaborated with colleagues around the county, and they launched Coaches 4 Change, a group that educates players on how to influence real change at the ballot box.

That's the step these coaches want to position their players to be able to take.

"At the core of the movement is to make sure our guys are registered to vote. Not only register to vote, but then can they vote absentee ballot understanding the process, but then the last piece is just educating them so they know exactly who they're voting for," said Jakus.

Coach Jakus says he found out about the group from Coach Alvin Brooks.

"For me personally coming from the inner city, I don't think you understand the power of voting. A lot of times the only time you hear about it is for the President where in reality the local officials are very important also," said Alvin Brooks III.

While the student-athletes deal with the pandemic and the social unrest in this country, these Baylor assistants feel a responsibility to coach them through the issues.

"It's kind of like how can you help them through each crisis? And so one of them being racism, joining Coaches 4 Change is a way we can help them through that crisis and I think education is the biggest piece," said Brooks.

They hope equipping their players to vote, is just the start.

"Through the power of voting and through the Coaches 4 Change platform and through our faith at Baylor we can start finding new ways to find concrete steps we can take in helping our guys use their voice and helping the guys that we work with getting to the place that we think gods called them to," said Jakus.

While Baylor Men’s basketball head coach, Scott Drew, isn’t one of the coaches tied with this organization, he was a big part of the decision for the Big 12 to make election day a mandatory off day for Big 12 men’s basketball players.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.