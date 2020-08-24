Bell County: Community helps family of 10-year-old hit and killed

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and family of Analy Saucedo, a young girl who was struck and killed by a car in Nolanville, gathered for a fundraiser in support of the family Sunday.

Maria Hernandez, a co-worker of Saucedo’s mother at Tapatias #3 in Killeen, says she will always remember seeing the young girl helping her mother during her shifts at the restaurant.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” she said.

“She was selfless. Everything was for everybody else. It didn’t matter who it was. It didn’t matter if she knew you for five minutes or five years, she was just a kind person in general.”

Saucedo was struck by a black car in Nolanville and died just days later.

Raymond Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and booked into the Bell County jail on charges of aggravated assault and driving with a suspended license.

Since her death, LULAC and the Central Texas community have created a memorial, held several fundraisers and started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the family’s funeral expenses.

“We need to support each other,” said AnaLusia Tapia from LULAC.

“That’s a life we cannot replace and we need to be responsible on how we drive and take care of our youth.”

While their efforts cannot replace the life that was taken, Hernandez hopes the money collected will help ease the burden on the family.

“We’re gonna fight to give her the justice she deserves,” she said.

“She was a beautiful soul and should still be with us.”

