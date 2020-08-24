UPDATE: McLennan County reports 80th death from COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County reported an 80th death Monday from COVID-19, a 66-year-old woman.

The county reported 36 new cases of the virus Monday, increasing the total to 5,796.

Of the total, 3,999 patients have recovered.

COVID-19 has also claimed another life in Bell County, a Harker Heights woman in her 70s.

The death, reported Monday afternoon, raises the toll from the virus in the county to 34.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 4,530 Monday.

Of the total, 3,572 patients have recovered.

