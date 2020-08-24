Advertisement

Best friends with Down syndrome start new school year at home

By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two best friends of more than a decade, both whom have Down syndrome, started school virtually Monday and say while the threat of COVID-19 may be keeping them home for now because they're in a high risk category, it can't dampen their school spirit and excitement about the new school year.

Madi Potts, is a 14-year-old freshman and Krissa Scott is a 15-year-old sophomore, both at Midway High School.

They started classes online Monday morning.

While it's a new experience for the girls, so far so good, their moms say.

"Madi loves school," her mother Julie said.

"She loves everything about it. I'm not sure that she understood exactly what to expect but thankfully she has been having fun with it today."

Krissa's mom, Kim, said her daughter has never been a big "fan" of school, but she is loving the flexibility that comes with virtual learning.

"Krissa loves her free time," Kim said, laughing.

"But she's excited for an opportunity to do virtual because she's a sleeper and maybe will have a little more leeway."

The best friends have been classmates most of their lives.

Because they wouldn't see each other in person on the first day lf class, they met up last week at the high school to take some back-to-school photos together and show their Midway pride.

Krissa says she's looking forward to cheering on the Midway football team.

And Madi says she can't wait to go to prom.

Their moms both say they're thankful to Midway for going above and beyond to accommodate their daughters and for making sure learning is available to all especially in uncertain times like these.

"I am very pleased with this option because I would not be comfortable if I had to send her back right now," Kim said.

It's a feeling shared by Julie who says she hopes the risks will minimize over time so Madi and her best friend can return to the classroom.

“Our plan is to hopefully return to school face-to-face after the first six weeks but that will depend on the COVID numbers. Madi really wants to be in school.”

