Blast hits pipeline in Syria, causing wide power outages

DUMAIR (AP) - Syrian state media says an explosion struck a gas pipeline in a Damascus suburb, causing a huge fire and cutting off electricity throughout the country.

Syria’s oil minister, Ali Ghanem, said the explosion struck the line that feeds three power stations in southern Syria, calling the incident “a cowardly terrorist act.”

U.N.-led talks in Geneva including the Syrian government, opposition and civil society were meanwhile put “on hold” Monday after three delegates tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

