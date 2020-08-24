Defiant DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines

WASHINGTON (AP) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will not restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service.

That's despite complaints from Democratic lawmakers that the changes are causing lasting damage and widespread mail delays.

Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch told DeJoy at a hearing Monday that DeJoy was “deliberately dismantling this once-proud institution,” saying changes imposed this summer have threatened the reliability of mail service across the country.

DeJoy denied any wrongdoing and accused Lynch and other Democrats of spreading misinformation.

DeJoy also disputed published reports that he has eliminated overtime for postal workers.

