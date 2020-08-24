DeJoy says Trump attacks on mail-in ballots ‘not helpful’

WASHINGTON (AP) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president’s repeated attacks on mail-in ballots are “not helpful,” but denied that recent changes at the Postal Service are linked to the November elections.

DeJoy was testifying for a second day on Capitol Hill, facing tense questions from lawmakers over an uproar in mail delivery delays since he took the helm in mid-June.

He said he was “not engaged in sabotaging the election,” adding that, like Mr. Trump, he personally plans to vote by mail.

Democrats said changes under DeJoy are causing widespread disruptions. Republicans dismissed the worries as unfounded.

