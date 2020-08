(AP) - Dwight Yoakam is a dad at the age of 63.

His management team writes on his Instagram that Yoakam’s wife, Emily Joyce, gave birth to a boy on Aug. 16.

They’ve named him Dalton Loren Yoakam.

He’s their first child.

The Yoakams were married in March after dating for a decade.

