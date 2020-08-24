Early-morning shooting sends man to local hospital
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An early-morning shooting in a South Waco home where two children were present sent a seriously injured man to a local hospital.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South 25th Street.
Police determined “multiple people entered the victim’s home,” Office Garen Bynum said in a press release Monday afternoon.
“At one point, the male victim attempted to flee from a room in the house when he was shot by an unknown male suspect,” he said.
“Investigators are currently working to identify a motive in the shooting.”
No one else was injured.
