Advertisement

Fiat Chrysler recalls diesel engines to fix stalling problem

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500 at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500 at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2014 through 2018 Ram 1500 pickups, and some 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs with 3-liter diesel engines. Also included are certain 2014 through 2019 Chrysler 300 sedans outside North America.

The company says magnetic material on a crankshaft position sensor wheel can come off over time, cutting off a signal and causing the engines to stall.

Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.

For more information on recall, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at 38.

National Politics

RNC chair McDaniel says GOP united behind Trump-Pence ticket

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Republican National Committee chair says Monday's events reflect the unified support the Trump-Pence ticket has.

News

Skimmer found on pump at local convenience store

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A skimmer has been found on a pump at another local convenience store.

News

Local community rallies to support family of 10-year-old accident victim

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Friends and relatives are rallying to support the family of a Central Texas girl who was struck and killed by a car.

News

Mother of missing soldier arrives from Boston: ‘I’m not leaving until he’s found'

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Fernandes was last seen at a home in Killeen.

Latest News

News

Local principal to quarantine after positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Woodway Elementary principal Angela Kirkpatrick informed parents Friday night that she and other leadership members will be quarantined after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

News

H-E-B updates product purchase limits, store hours in area stores

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
As of Saturday, August 22nd H-E-B has updated and implemented a temporary purchase limit on certain items to “ensure the best service and product availability for all customers.”

National

Tropical Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge of up to 4 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

National

Zoom reports partial outage of video meetings and webinars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The company’s service status page reported a problem with customers trying to access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.