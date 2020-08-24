German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

BERLIN (AP) - The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

The Charité hospital said in a statement Monday that the team of doctors who have been examining Navalny since he was admitted Saturday have found the presence of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system.

They say at the moment the specific substance is not yet known.

The hospital says “the patient is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma.

His health is serious but there is currently no acute danger to his life.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.