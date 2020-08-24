Letting go of being No. 1, Katy Perry finds her ‘Smile’

NEW YORK (AP) - A decade ago, Katy Perry could sing the alphabet and top the music charts.

Her name was synonymous with being No. 1 on the Billboard chart, as the pop star logged hit after hit after hit with anthems like “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “Roar” and more.

But as the saying goes when you’re on top, the only way to go is down.

That was part of Perry’s experience roughly three years ago when she released “Witness,” which had some success but didn’t dominate the charts like she’s used to doing.

Perry says she went through a “real emotional, psychological and spiritual journey during those years to find my smile.”

It’s the reason the 35-year-old, who is engaged to Orlando Bloom and close to giving birth to their child, named her new album “Smile.”

It will be released Friday.

