Local resident’s security camera captures burglar in the act

Authorities are looking for a man caught on camera taking items from a local resident’s vehicle.
Authorities are looking for a man caught on camera taking items from a local resident’s vehicle.(Police photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a man caught on camera taking items from a Killeen resident’s vehicle.

The man, who’s in his 20s, has a beard and short hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, burglarized the vehicle just before 3 a.m. last Friday in the 4700 block of Waterproof Drive.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

