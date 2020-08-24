Local resident’s security camera captures burglar in the act
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a man caught on camera taking items from a Killeen resident’s vehicle.
The man, who’s in his 20s, has a beard and short hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, burglarized the vehicle just before 3 a.m. last Friday in the 4700 block of Waterproof Drive.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
