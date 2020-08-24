Advertisement

Man shot after breaking into local home arrested following Walmart disturbance

Douglas Craig Ford, 60, is charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and is also named in misdemeanor complaints charging illegal dumping and theft, according to online jail records.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man who police say was shot in the leg after breaking into a home and choking a woman was jailed Monday following a disturbance late Sunday night at a Walmart store.

He was ordered held in lieu of bonds totaling $153,000.

The burglary charge stems from a break-in on July 9 at a home in the 300 block of South 23rd Street in Temple.

The residents told officers a man broke into the house and was choking a woman when a male resident produced a firearm and told the man to leave.

The man walked out to the porch, but when he turned to reenter the house the man with the gun shot him in the leg.

“Officers determined the shot was fired in self-defense,” police spokesman Chris Christoff said.

A warrant was later issued for Ford, who was arrested after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart store at 6801 West Adams Ave.

“Officers were advised that Ford had walked away from the disturbance,” Christoff said, but they found him and confirmed the warrants.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail early Monday morning.

