Marco Collapses & Focus Turns to Laura

We’ve got another hot day expected tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s. we will have easterly winds about 10-15mph and that will help to keep humidity down a tad. there will be a chance for a few scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two, east of i-35 and mainly along I-45. That chance right now about 10% or less so it’s officially out of the forecasted 10 day but we may see a few get a splash of water tomorrow.

Then we turn our focus to the rain chances that are back this week. starting Wednesday and possibly lasting through Friday. It will be all in part what happens with the system in the tropics...Laura. Right now a tropical storm but likely to strengthen to a category 2 and possibly a cat 3 storm before making landfall on Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Right now, the track looks to be east of us but we will know more tomorrow and our confidence will gain tomorrow once it’s past land (currently on the southern coast of Cuba) and into the Gulf.

We expect things to heat up toward the end of the week and into the weekend with highs climbing back to around 100 degrees.

