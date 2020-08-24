Advertisement

Marco Collapses & Focus Turns to Laura

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve got another hot day expected tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s. we will have easterly winds about 10-15mph and that will help to keep humidity down a tad. there will be a chance for a few scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two, east of i-35 and mainly along I-45. That chance right now about 10% or less so it’s officially out of the forecasted 10 day but we may see a few get a splash of water tomorrow.

Then we turn our focus to the rain chances that are back this week. starting Wednesday and possibly lasting through Friday. It will be all in part what happens with the system in the tropics...Laura. Right now a tropical storm but likely to strengthen to a category 2 and possibly a cat 3 storm before making landfall on Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Right now, the track looks to be east of us but we will know more tomorrow and our confidence will gain tomorrow once it’s past land (currently on the southern coast of Cuba) and into the Gulf.

We expect things to heat up toward the end of the week and into the weekend with highs climbing back to around 100 degrees.

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Port Arthur mayor issues evacuation order before Laura hits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Port Arthur’s mayor has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Southeast Texas city before Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall.

Weather

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

Weather

3 years after Harvey, some in Houston still waiting for help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned.

7 Day Forecast

Mostly Hot And Dry This Week, But Rain Is Possible Depending On Laura & Marco’s Track

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

Updated: 23 hours ago
7 Day Forecast

Another Warm Day with Rain Chances Coming Soon From Marco and Laura

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Warm Day Ahead with Rain Chances Coming From Marco and Laura

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
7 Day Forecast

Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend with a Tropical Storm Approaching Us

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update