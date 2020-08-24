Advertisement

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.
Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

Marco weakened from a hurricane, but the system is causing flooding and setting the stage for a supercharged Laura to hit the coast as a possible Category 3 storm.

People in the path of the weather are evacuating to shelters that are set up with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Laura killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

LATEST LOCAL WEATHER INFORMATION

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Port Arthur mayor issues evacuation order before Laura hits

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Port Arthur’s mayor has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Southeast Texas city before Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall.

Weather

3 years after Harvey, some in Houston still waiting for help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the three years since Hurricane Harvey flooded large swaths of Houston, some residents say they feel angry and abandoned.

7 Day Forecast

Mostly Hot And Dry This Week, But Rain Is Possible Depending On Laura & Marco’s Track

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

Updated: 22 hours ago
Heating Up To Start The Week Before Rain From Marco and Laura Arrives

7 Day Forecast

Another Warm Day with Rain Chances Coming Soon From Marco and Laura

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Warm Day Ahead with Rain Chances Coming From Marco and Laura

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Another Warm Day Ahead with Rain Chances Coming From Marco and Laura

7 Day Forecast

Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend with a Tropical Storm Approaching Us

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend But A Tropical Storm Will Arrive Here Soon

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
Rain-Free The Rest of The Weekend But A Tropical Storm Will Arrive Here Soon

Weather

Tropical Depression 14 not yet a tropical storm, could threaten Central Texas

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
Tropical Depression 14 may threaten Texas early next week and could provide Central Texas with increased rain chances and gusty winds but Tropical Storm Laura is also worth watching.