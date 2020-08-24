Mostly Hot And Dry This Week, But Rain Is Possible Depending On Laura & Marco’s Track

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco both have their eyes set on the Central and Western Gulf of Mexico and both storms could get close enough to Central Texas to give us increased rain chances and maybe even some blustery winds too. The forecast today is all quiet though. We’ll start out the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for some but low-to-mid 70s for most. Ample sunshine should warm us into the mid-to-upper 90s by the end of the afternoon. If Laura and Marco stay far enough away from Central Texas, the rest of the week’s forecast will be the same as today; you should expect highs will be in the upper 90s with ample sunshine and nearly no rain. Of course, if Laura and/or Marco creep close to our area, temperatures may be a bit cooler for the middle and end of the week with a chance for rain.

As of the 4 AM Central Time update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Marco has 60 MPH winds while Laura has 65 MPH winds. Both systems are being sheared apart by strong upper-level winds but those winds are expected to relax over the coming days. It’ll be too little, too late for Marco since it’s expected to make landfall in Louisiana today as a tropical storm and quickly weaken as it slides westward toward Texas. Marco is expected to dissipate by Wednesday morning in East Texas. While Marco weakens, Laura is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane tomorrow as it enters into the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to tap into the very high sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday anywhere from Houston to Morgan City, LA. As of right now, the most likely location for Marco to make landfall is near the Beaumont area. Laura should steadily weaken as it moves inland and away from Texas by Friday and the weekend.

What will Laura and Marco bring to Central Texas? As of now, not much. Since Marco should quickly weaken as it moves near the coast, we are only expecting a few showers, mainly east of I-35, late Tuesday and Wednesday. Marco is expected to move inland and quickly weaken, but if the center of circulation were to stay off the coast of Texas and Louisiana and hold intensity, we could see increased rain chances late Tuesday and Wednesday. Marco is more-than-likely going to quickly dissipate because Laura will be strengthening. If Laura makes landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border, we could maybe see a few gusty showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, mainly east of I-35. If Laura were to make landfall deeper into Louisiana, our rain chances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday would go down and temperatures would climb close to 100°. If Laura tracks farther westward and makes landfall deeper into Texas, Central Texas’ rain chances would shoot up and we could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″+ of rainfall. In addition to the rain, the eastern half of the area, from I-35 eastward, could briefly see tropical storm force wind gusts between 30 and 45 MPH late Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now, the National Hurricane Center’s forecast only gives us a 20% to 30% chance of experiencing tropical storm force winds.

Be sure to stay locked into the forecast over the coming days as it is set to change. Plan for some rain and breezy winds late this week but don’t be surprised if both systems only give us a weak, glancing blow.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.