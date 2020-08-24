Advertisement

NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate and assets, wants Eric Trump to testify

President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va.
President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.

Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president's holdings, as a respondent along with other business entities. The filing also named Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family.

The attorney general said Eric Trump, president of Seven Springs and vice president of the organization, should be compelled to testify.

The investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization and the president improperly inflated the value of assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. Investigators are looking into whether the Trump Organization and its agents improperly inflated the value of the Seven Springs north of the city.

In the court filings, the attorney general's office wrote that "information regarding the valuation of Seven Springs is significant" to the office's investigation.

Emails seeking comment were sent to lawyers for the Trump Organization and Eric Trump.

The investigation was launched in March 2019 after Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had inflated the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage.

Since then, the attorney general's office has issued "a number of subpoenas and has taken testimony seeking information material to these matters," the court filing said. Investigators have not yet determined whether the law was broken.

"For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings," James said in a prepared statement. "They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath."

James' office issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization and to Seven Springs LLC in December 2019, seeking financial documents, the filing said. Since then, both have "engaged in extensive good-faith discussions concerning the Trump Organization's compliance with the subpoenas."

The attorney general's office is also attempting to collect information about several other Trump-related properties, including the Trump National Golf Club near Los Angeles, the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and an office building on Wall Street in Manhattan where the Trump Organization "owns a 'ground lease' pertaining to the property."

__

Hill reported from Albany, N.Y. Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Best bro, best friend, best man: Minnesota brothers’ sweet moment goes viral

Updated: moments ago
In a special video that's gone viral, Will Claussen asked his brother, Henry, to be his best man.

National Politics

Postmaster general: I won't put machines back

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy responds to Rep. Stephen Lynch about whether he will put the high-speed sorting machines back.

National

Best bro, best friend, best man: Mankato brothers’ sweet moment goes viral

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Will says there was never a doubt in his mind that Henry would be his best man.

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.

Latest News

State

Police believe body found in bayou is missing Texas girl

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities think a body found in a bayou is that of a missing Texas toddler

National

Tropical Storm Marco weakens as Laura strengthens in Gulf Coast

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Two storms barrel toward the Gulf Coast.

National

Falwell says wife had affair, family faced blackmail attempt

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

National Politics

Ex-California congressman’s wife sentenced for corruption

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband’s career.

News

Man shot after breaking into local home arrested following Walmart disturbance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A man who police say was shot in the leg after breaking into a home and choking a woman was jailed Monday following a disturbance at a Walmart store.

National

Calif. high court rejects Scott Peterson’s death penalty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son.