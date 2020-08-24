Advertisement

Placido Domingo denies abuse

In this Thursday, Jan. 22, 2004, file photo, Placido Domingo sings during his performance at the National Theater in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Nine women in the opera world have told The Associated Press that Domingo, one of the most celebrated and powerful men in the industry, tried to pressure them into sexual relationships and sometimes punished women professionally when they refused his advances. (AP Photo/Miguel Gomez, File)
In this Thursday, Jan. 22, 2004, file photo, Placido Domingo sings during his performance at the National Theater in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Nine women in the opera world have told The Associated Press that Domingo, one of the most celebrated and powerful men in the industry, tried to pressure them into sexual relationships and sometimes punished women professionally when they refused his advances. (AP Photo/Miguel Gomez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NAPLES, Italy (AP) - Placido Domingo says not only has he never promised or denied a role to a singer, he couldn’t have if he wanted.

Domingo says in an Associated Press interview that responsibilities in opera companies are divided, so he would never have sole power over casting decisions.

Domingo has denied allegations of sexual misconduct with several women that The AP reported last summer.

Domingo deflected direct questions about whether he sexually harassed women. He says he’s spent his whole life helping and encouraging people.

Domingo has a full concert schedule this fall in Europe, but American venues canceled his concerts.

