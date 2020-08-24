Placido Domingo denies abuse

NAPLES, Italy (AP) - Placido Domingo says not only has he never promised or denied a role to a singer, he couldn’t have if he wanted.

Domingo says in an Associated Press interview that responsibilities in opera companies are divided, so he would never have sole power over casting decisions.

Domingo has denied allegations of sexual misconduct with several women that The AP reported last summer.

Domingo deflected direct questions about whether he sexually harassed women. He says he’s spent his whole life helping and encouraging people.

Domingo has a full concert schedule this fall in Europe, but American venues canceled his concerts.

