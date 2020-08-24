Advertisement

Police believe body found in bayou is missing Texas girl

Maliyah Bass disappeared on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.
Maliyah Bass disappeared on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.(CNN VAN photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities are waiting to learn whether the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou is that of a 2-year-old who was reported missing by her family.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities suspect foul play was involved in the death and are approaching the case as a murder investigation.

He said Sunday that there is a high probability the body is that of Maliyah Bass, who disappeared on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

