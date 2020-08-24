Police investigating after 4-year-old found stabbed to death in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating after a 4-year-old child was found stabbed to death at a home on the south side of the city.

Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Hurley Avenue, near 8th Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Initially police were sent to the area to investigate a possible missing child, but members of the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar Ambulance Services were called to the address for a stabbing.

The child died at the scene.

Officials with the Fort Worth Police Department told CBS 11 News that the incident is believed to be isolated and that the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating.

No word yet if police have any suspects or if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.