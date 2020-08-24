Advertisement

Port Arthur mayor issues evacuation order before Laura hits

Port Arthur’s mayor has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Southeast Texas city before Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall.
(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) - Port Arthur's mayor has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Southeast Texas city before Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall.

Forecasters say Laura could strike near the Texas-Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday and could strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane.

Port Arthur is located about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said Monday that unless the current forecast changes, he will ask residents to evacuate their homes starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials in Houston are also preparing as some forecasts indicate Laura could make landfall near the city.

LATEST LOCAL WEATHER INFORMATION

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

