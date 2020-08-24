Advertisement

Skimmer found on pump at local convenience store

A skimmer has been found on a pump at another local convenience store. (File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A skimmer has been found on a pump at another Waco convenience store.

Police were notified of the discovery Monday at the My Stop store at 2508 North Valley Mills Dr.

A service technician who was repairing a malfunctioning pump found cut wires and checked the other pumps, on one of which he found the simmer, Officer Garen Bynum said.

“The manager of the store says that it has most likely been there less than one week,” Bynum, said.

Bynum advised residents who may have fallen victim to a skimmer to contact their banks, gather documents and then contact police.

“We will need bank statements from you bank showing that you were in fact a victim,” he said.

Skimmers were found last Thursday on four pumps at the Alon station at 825 West Waco Dr.

Police don’t know how long the skimmers were in place, but the store’s owners said they may have been there for several months since the last time the pumps were serviced.

