Taylor Swift still No. 1 with ‘Folklore’

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taylor Swift keeps the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart with “Folklore.”

It’s number one for a fourth week, moving 101,000 copies in the past week.

Pop Smoke is second with “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.”

Juice Wrld is number three with “Legends Never Die.”

Young Dolph is fourth with “Rich Slave,” and the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton: An American Musical” is fifth.

