Temple: Grant deadline for small businesses extended

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The deadline for a COVID relief grant for small businesses in Temple has been extended.

Officials with the city announced Friday that they’re taking applications for the program until all the funds have been distributed. They had previously set a deadline for the program.

According to a news release, however, they only received one application for the $5000 grant during that time.

As it stands, businesses who can show economic hardship due to the pandemic could receive the grant, made possible by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program is being organized by the city of Temple and the United Way.

More information is available online.

