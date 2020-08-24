Advertisement

Texas A&M professor charged with conspiracy, false statements, wire fraud

Texas A&M University engineering professor Zhendong Chen was arrested Sunday.
Texas A&M University engineering professor Zhendong Chen was arrested Sunday.(Texas A&M photo)
By KWTX
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University engineering professor Zhendong Chen, who’s accused of hiding affiliations with a Chinese university and at least one Chinese company, faces a court appearance Monday after he was charged with conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud.

Cheng was arrested Sunday.

He’s accused of taking steps “to obscure his affiliations and collaboration with a Chinese University and at least one Chinese-owned company” while leading a team doing research for NASA, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The grant that funded the research forbade “participation, collaboration or coordination with China, any Chinese-owned company or any Chinese University,” according to the complaint.

“China is building an economy and academic institutions with bricks stolen from others all around the world,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

“While 1.4 million foreign researchers and academics are here in the U.S. for the right reasons, the Chinese Talents Program exploits our open and free universities. These conflicts must be disclosed, and we will hold those accountable when such conflict violates the law.”

The Chinese Talents Program, authorities said, is “designed to attract, recruit and cultivate high-level scientific talent in furtherance of China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security,” authorities said.

The complaint alleges that Cheng provided false information to the university and consequently NASA, that he personally benefited from his affiliations with the school and the space agency, and that access to such NASA resources as the International Space Station allowed him to “to further his standing in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities. The charges further allege he held senior research positions there unknown to TAMU and NASA and was able to serve in the People’s Republic of China Talents program,” authorities said.

“Dr. Cheng is accused of hiding his affiliation with the Guangdong University of Technology, along with other foreign universities, while disregarding the rules established under his NASA contract during his employment at TAMU,” said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner.

