Advertisement

Trump voting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of using voters’ concerns about COVID-19 to steal the upcoming presidential election. (File)
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of using voters’ concerns about COVID-19 to steal the upcoming presidential election. (File)(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of using voters’ concerns about COVID-19 to steal the upcoming presidential election.

Mr. Trump told delegates at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday that the only way Democrats can win is “if this is a rigged election.”

Until he won, Mr. Trump also warned that the 2016 election was going to be rigged.

He says Americans know how to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus and can go to the polls, eliminating the need to mail in their ballots. He said, without providing evidence, that that creates fraud.

Mr. Trump says other votes will be “harvested” by people going door-to-door to collect ballots that voters have not submitted.

In addition, he says some states are not verifying signatures on ballots.

He did not provide evidence for those claims.

Mr. Trump championed the stock market Monday, telling delegates that if he’s not reelected, the country will go in a “horrible direction.”

He said Monday that the upcoming presidential election is the most important in the history of the United States.

“Our country can go in a horrible direction or in an even greater direction,” he said. He says the U.S. economy was humming along at high levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump condemned governors who are continuing to keep their states shut down to stem the spread of the virus. It was a jab at his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, who has said that further shutdowns are needed to battle the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

DeJoy says Trump attacks on mail-in ballots ‘not helpful’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president’s repeated attacks on mail-in ballots are “not helpful.

Politics

AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention.

Politics

NY AG probes if President Trump inflated assets for loans

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.

Politics

Defiant DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will not restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service.

Latest News

Politics

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican Party has formally nominated President Donald Trump for another term.

Politics

Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says that where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sees “American darkness,” he sees “American greatness.”

Politics

US senator: Cut days for rural mail delivery

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. senator is suggesting a cut in the number of days the postal service delivers mail in rural areas.

Politics

Here’s how to vote by mail in Texas

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
Texas is gearing up for a monumental election in the middle of a pandemic. And while the state is one of just six that hasn’t opened up mail-in voting to any voter concerned about getting COVID-19 at a polling place, election officials expect a record number of people to vote by mail this year.

Politics

The Texas GOP’s new slogan echoes a conspiracy group. Its chair says there’s no connection.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Patrick Svitek
The slogan — "We are the storm" — uses language commonly used by QAnon adherents. State GOP Chair Allen West says it's taken from a favorite quote.

Politics

After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing QAnon as a “conspiracy theory,” drawing a line of distinction between himself and President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested he appreciated supporters of the theory backing his candidacy.