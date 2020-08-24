US stocks join global rally amid COVID treatment hopes

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks plowed further into record territory on Wall Street Monday.

The S&P 500 rallied 1% as hopes for a COVID-19 treatment and vaccine had investors looking ahead to the possibility of a healthier economy that has shed the virus.

Airlines and other companies whose profits are closely tied to the economy rose, as the market’s gains spread out beyond just Big Tech giants.

Hope was rising as pharmaceutical companies continue to work toward a possible vaccine for COVID-19 and after the U.S. government on Sunday approved an emergency authorization to allow the use of convalescent plasma to treat patients.

