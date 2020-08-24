$5,000 reward offered for information on Texas man accused in child sex assault case

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a Texas man wanted in connection to a child sex case from 2013.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division identified the fugitive as Roberto Reyes Guevara, 35, wanted for alleged sexual assault of a child.

Police said Guevara is known to drive a 1970s model Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

On October 6, 2013, Houston Police Officers received a report of a sexual assault case involving a child that occurred in the 4800 block of West 34th Street in Houston.

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual assault and detectives learned Guevara sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

Guevara is approximately 5′08″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown eyes and short dark hair.

Police said the fugitive has the number one tattooed on his right shoulder and the number three tattooed on his left shoulder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.