Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Health authorities have declared the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Health authorities have declared the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort.

The declaration leaves Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan as the only countries thought to still have the wild poliovirus.

The World Health Organization says this is just the second time a virus has been eradicated in Africa, after smallpox four decades ago.

However, the announcement doesn’t mean Africa is polio-free. Cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks.

Still, health authorities see the declaration as a rare glint of good news in Africa amid the coronavirus pandemic and another Ebola outbreak in Congo.

