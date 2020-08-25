AP-NORC poll: Many in US shoring up finances amid downturn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 45% of Americans say they are setting aside more money than usual during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-six percent are paying down debt faster than before the virus struck.

The findings shed light on a persistent riddle of a global pandemic in which a weakened economy has somehow spared most U.S. families from the worst of the financial toll.

Just 37% call the national economy good, down from 67% in January.

But at the same time, 63% describe their personal financial situation as good, largely in line with what it was before the pandemic began.

