Armed burglars caught on camera casing out bedroom of local home

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two burglars, at least one of whom appeared to be armed, were caught on camera casing out a bedroom after forcing their way into a home earlier this month in Killeen.

The two heavyset men were wearing head coverings.

They escaped in a Nissan Maxima or Altima with unspecified property from the home, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

