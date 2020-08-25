Armed burglars caught on camera casing out bedroom of local home
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two burglars, at least one of whom appeared to be armed, were caught on camera casing out a bedroom after forcing their way into a home earlier this month in Killeen.
The two heavyset men were wearing head coverings.
They escaped in a Nissan Maxima or Altima with unspecified property from the home, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
