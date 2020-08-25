Bank profits slump 70% as virus rakes businesses, households

NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. banking industry’s second quarter profits fell by 70% from a year ago, the FDIC said Tuesday, as low interest rates and the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on big and small banks alike.

Total bank profits across the 5,066 insured institutions were $18.8 billion, compared with profits of $62.5 billion in the same period a year ago.

This was the second consecutive quarter of steep profit declines for the industry, as many banks took set aside billions to cover potentially bad loans back in April.

